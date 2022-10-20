Herc (NYSE:HRI) stock fell ~4% on Thursday after a mixed Q3 show as adjusted EPS failed to beat estimates but revenue surpassed analysts' expectations.

Q3 adjusted EPS grew +43.7% Y/Y to $3.42 but came below consensus estimates of $3.53.

Total revenues rose +35.4% Y/Y to $745.1M (consensus estimate $724.11M). The increase was mainly due to growth in equipment rental revenue and sales of rental equipment, according to the company.

Equipment rental revenue increased +35.9% to $706.2M, while revenue from sales of rental equipment jumped +29.5% Y/Y to $21.5M.

Herc noted that pricing increased 6.2% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 40.3% Y/Y to $345M.

Meanwhile, direct operating expenses grew 32.8% Y/Y to of $277.5M.

Buyback: The company said it bought back ~540K common worth $59.1M during Q3 and that $336.7M remain under its share repurchase program.

Outlook:

"Demand from our customers continues to be strong as we close out 2022. We continue to benefit from tight equipment inventory and believe a secular shift from ownership to rental is accelerating. With the steady announcement of new industrial, alternative energy and infrastructure projects, we believe we are well-positioned to generate continued revenue growth in 2023 and beyond," said President and CEO Larry Silber.

The company raised its FY22 adjusted EBITDA outlook to be in the range of $1.22B to $1.25B, from the prior forecast of $1.195B to $1.245B.

Herc now expects net rental equipment capital expenditures to be between $1B and $1.10B, from prior guidance of $900M to $1.12B.