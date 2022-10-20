A poll commissioned by the American Bankers Association (ABA) has found that 66% of American adults support cannabis banking, a strong signal ahead of midterms elections as the SAFE Banking Act remains in limbo in Congress.

The survey conducted in September included two questions to assess the level of support for cannabis banking reforms in states where cannabis is legal.

One measured the support for allowing cannabis businesses to access banking services such as checking accounts, and the other focused on whether Congress should enact laws to permit such services.

66% of respondents supported both moves, and only 8% strongly opposed the congressional reforms.

“Americans firmly believe that now is the time to resolve the ongoing conflict between state and federal law to allow banks to serve legal cannabis and cannabis-related businesses,” ABA President and Chief Executive Rob Nichols said.

“We urge Congress to pass the SAFE Banking Act this year to enhance public safety in the 38 states where cannabis is legal in some form,” he added.

The House has passed the bipartisan bill multiple times, but it has stalled in the Senate.

The poll conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of ABA represented the views of 2,211 U.S. adults across the country.

Read: Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) recently said that Congress has a “good shot” of passing some kind of marijuana banking reform during the upcoming lame-duck session.