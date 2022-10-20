Investors got behind IBM (NYSE:IBM) Thursday and sent the tech-services giant's shares up nearly 5% in response to the company's better-than-expected quarterly results, and suggested than business will continue to improve in 2023.

After Wednesday's market close, IBM (IBM) reported a third-quarter profit of $1.80 a share on $14.1B in revenue, which topped analysts forecasts for a profit of $1.80 a share on sales of $13.55B. The company saw particular strength in its software and hybrid cloud business lines, and Chief Executive Arvind Krishna was confident enough to say that IBM (IBM) expects its full-year revenue growth for 2023 to be "above our mid-single digit model."

Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan said that IBM's (IBM) report and forecast suggest ongoing "broad based strength" and that "the turnaround at IBM will continue." Mohan left his buy rating and $145-a-share price target on IBM's (IBM) stock intact, but raised his 2022 earnings and revenue forecast to a profit of $9.14 a share on $60.1B in sales.

Erik Woodring, of Morgan Stanley, said that even with more-cautionary sentiment taking over the market regarding the demand for enterprise technology like IBM's (IBM), "we were positively surprised" with IBM's (IBM) results coming in better than anticipated. Woodring added that IBM's (IBM) "constructive outlook" illustrated the company's improved mix of business sales and a higher base of recurring revenue.

Woodring maintained his outperform rating and $152-a-share price target on IBM's (IBM) stock.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus buy rating on IBM's (IBM) shares, while Seeking Alpha authors give the stock a rating of hold. Seeking Alpha's quant systems, which historically outperforms the stock market, has a hold rating on IBM's shares.