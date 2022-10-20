Chewy deepens pet insurance offering using Lemonade plans in new partnership

Oct. 20, 2022 12:19 PM ETLemonade, Inc. (LMND), CHWYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • In an effort to make pet healthcare more simple and accessible, Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is expanding its insurance and wellness offerings, CarePlus, using new plans provided by Lemonade's (NYSE:LMND) pet health insurance product, the pet-focused ecommerce platform said Thursday.
  • Investors cheered the new alliance, with both Chewy (CHWY) stock, +2.7%, and multi-line insurer Lemonade (LMND) stock, +1.9%, in early afternoon trading.
  • Through the deal, Chewy (CHWY) customers will be able to pick and develop a variety of customized plans to meet their specific needs. Moreover, pet parents will gain access to veterinarians via Chewy's telehealth service, Connect with a Vet, as well as its pet pharmacy.
  • And within Chewy's (CHWY) app, pet parents will be able to quickly file claims, access policy coverage, track billing and receive payments.
  • The CarePlus with Lemonade Pet plans are expected to launch exclusively on Chewy's website in spring 2023.
  • Earlier, Piper Sandler pointed out that the Chewy-Lemonade deal poses a competition risk to pet insurance provider Trupanion; shares dipped.

