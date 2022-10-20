Nokia slumps 6% despite a beat on Q3 numbers and raised FY topline outlook
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) down 6% after Q3 results show topline revenue of €6.2B, up 16% Y/Y beats consensus by €130M.
- Segment-wise bifurcation of revenue: Mobile Networks grew 12% due to continued strong demand and supply constraints easing; Network Infrastructure up 5% growth and robust demand; Cloud and Network Services declined 3% as we continued to rebalance our portfolio; Nokia Technologies declined 19% still impacted by expired licenses that are in litigation/pending renewal.
- Gross margin declined 60bps Y/Y to 40.1% and operating margin declined 100bps Y/Y to 8.3% mainly due to the decline in Nokia Technologies.
- Operating profit in Q3 2022 was €518M, or 8.3% of net sales.
- During Q3 2022, net cash increased €109M, resulting in an end-of-quarter net cash balance of ~€4.7B.
- FY 2022 net sales outlook is unchanged; applying 30 Sept 2022 exchange rates is €23.9B-€25.1B.
- Re-affirms comparable operating margin guidance remains 11% to 13.5%. Free cash flow of 25-55% conversion from comparable operating profit.
- Segment-wise growth outlook: Mobile Networks +5%; Network Infrastructure +5%; Cloud and Network Services +3%.
- Outlook assumptions for the operating margin of each business group in 2022: Mobile Networks 6.5 to 9.5%; Network Infrastructure 9.5 to 12.5%; Cloud and Network Services 4.0 to 7.0%; Nokia Technologies more than 75%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of €0.10 beats consensus by €0.01.
