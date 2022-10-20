Nokia slumps 6% despite a beat on Q3 numbers and raised FY topline outlook

Oct. 20, 2022 12:20 PM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments

Nokia

hapabapa

  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK) down 6% after Q3 results show topline revenue of €6.2B, up 16% Y/Y beats consensus by €130M.
  • Segment-wise bifurcation of revenue: Mobile Networks grew 12% due to continued strong demand and supply constraints easing; Network Infrastructure up 5% growth and robust demand; Cloud and Network Services declined 3% as we continued to rebalance our portfolio; Nokia Technologies declined 19% still impacted by expired licenses that are in litigation/pending renewal.
  • Gross margin declined 60bps Y/Y to 40.1% and operating margin declined 100bps Y/Y to 8.3% mainly due to the decline in Nokia Technologies.

