Tango Therapeutics started at buy at Wainwright on synthetically lethal targets for cancer
Oct. 20, 2022 12:23 PM ETTango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- H.C. Wainwright has started Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) with a buy rating citing its use of synthetic lethality to develop cancer candidates.
- The firm has a $10 price target (~43% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Robert Burns said that the targets the company is focused on could potentially treat large patient populations.
- He cited TNG908, Tango's (TNGX) most advanced candidate, currently in phase 1/2 for MTAP-deleted tumors. Initial data is expected in H1 2023.
- After determining the optimum dose for TNG908, Tango (TNGX) says it will evaluate efficacy in multiple tumor types in specific cohorts, including malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, cholangiocarcinoma, and glioblastoma.
