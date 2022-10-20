Tango Therapeutics started at buy at Wainwright on synthetically lethal targets for cancer

  • H.C. Wainwright has started Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) with a buy rating citing its use of synthetic lethality to develop cancer candidates.
  • The firm has a $10 price target (~43% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Robert Burns said that the targets the company is focused on could potentially treat large patient populations.
  • He cited TNG908, Tango's (TNGX) most advanced candidate, currently in phase 1/2 for MTAP-deleted tumors. Initial data is expected in H1 2023.
  • After determining the optimum dose for TNG908, Tango (TNGX) says it will evaluate efficacy in multiple tumor types in specific cohorts, including malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, cholangiocarcinoma, and glioblastoma.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Tango (TNGX) as a buy with high marks for growth and momentum.

