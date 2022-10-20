Hurricane Ian exacerbates housing market slowdown in Southwest Florida
- Hurricane Ian exacerbated a housing market slowdown in Southwest Florida, according to a report by Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN).
- The catastrophe led to the pending home sales decrease 58% Y/Y in the Cape Coral, FL, metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16.
- The pending sales also plunged in the areas of Naples (-52%) and North Port (-51%) metro.
- Meanwhile, pending sales fell 47% in Miami, 46% in Jacksonville, 43% in West Palm Beach and more than 40% in Deltona, Tampa and Orlando.
- The nationwide decline is of 32%, the report noted.
- New home listings sank 59% on a yearly basis in Cape Coral during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%.
- The new home listings fell 53% in Naples and 40% in North Port.
- New listings were down 33% in Jacksonville, 30% in Orlando and 28% in both Tallahassee and Tampa.
- North Port and Cape Coral were among the fastest cooling housing markets in the U.S. before the hurricane, as many people moved in during the pandemic, which drove prices to record highs and caused the markets to overheat.
