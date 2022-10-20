Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares slid about 2% in a matter of minutes, dipping into the red, after Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) offered a pessimistic preliminary Q3 report.

The German footwear and apparel giant warned of lighter full-year revenue than previously forecast and tighter margins. Greater China was cited as a particular sore spot with sales declining at a “strong double-digit rate” during the third quarter.

“The company’s new outlook takes into account a further deterioration of traffic trends in Greater China as well as a significant inventory build-up as a result of lower consumer demand in major Western markets since the beginning of September, which is expected to lead to higher promotional activity during the remainder of the year,” Adidas said. “The new outlook also reflects several one-off costs impacting the company’s bottom-line results in both the third and fourth quarter of the year.”

Inventory levels were stated to be up 63% on a currency-neutral basis at the end of the third quarter. Adidas now expects currency-neutral revenues for the total company to grow at a mid-single-digit rate in 2022 as opposed to the mid- to high-single-digit rate previously guided. Gross margin is now expected to be around 47.5% in 2022, 1.5% below the prior forecast.

Additionally, operating margin is now forecast to be around 4% as opposed to 7% prior. Net income from continuing operations is expected to reach a level of around €500M from a prior €1.3B, largely driven by one-off costs of around €500M.

Shares of Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) declined over 2% near mid-day while Nike recovered slightly into positive territory after a sudden drop.

Read more on Nike’s new policies on shoe resellers.