Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) +5.3% in Thursday's trading saying it agreed to acquire the Billings refinery in Montana and associated marketing and logistics assets from Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) $310M plus hydrocarbon and other inventory to be valued at closing.

The deal includes the Silvertip pipeline, Exxon's (XOM) interest in the Yellowstone pipeline and Yellowstone Energy LP, and its interests in product terminals in Montana and Washington.

The 63K bbl/day Billings refinery processes low-cost Western Canadian and regional Rocky Mountain crude oil grades, and Par Pacific (PARR) said it is evaluating renewable fuels opportunities to supplement the refinery's conventional fuel production.

Citing strong free cash flow generation, analysts at Jefferies recently upgraded Exxon shares to Buy.