Philly Fed's Harker sees rate rising 'well above 4%' by the end of the year

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said Thursday he expects the Federal Reserve's key interest rate will be "well above 4% by the end of this year," as the central bank tries to slow the economy to tame inflation.

"Sometime next year, we are going to stop hiking rates," he said during a speech at the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce in New Jersey. "At that point, I think we should hold at a restrictive rate for a while to let monetary policy do its work. It will take a while for the higher cost of capital to work its way through the economy."

Investors are also expecting the federal funds rate to be "well above 4%" by the end of the year. CME FedWatch tool puts a 77% probability that the range will be 4.50%-4.75% at the Fed's Dec. 13-14 meeting.

That doesn't mean the Fed will cut rates next year. The policymakers will have to closely monitor the data to make sure inflation is coming down. "After that, if we have to, we can tighten further, based on the data," Harker said.

The higher-for-longer stance is needed to bring down inflation. "Because of high inflation, household wealth is declining," he said.

For a couple of years, economists and Federal Reserve officials have emphasized the strength of household balance sheets after the government provided massive fiscal support during the pandemic.

"To make the economy as efficient as we can in the long run, we have to get on top of inflation," he said.

A number of factors converged to create today's elevated inflation, including supply chain disruptions, geopolitical events, fiscal policy and the ultra-dovish monetary policy during the pandemic crisis, he said. The Fed's policy, though, can only affect demand, not the supply side of the equation.

Harker expects inflation will come in at about 6% for 2022, then declined to ~4% next year, and 2.5% in 2024. Unemployment should peak at ~4.5% next year (compared with the 50-year low 3.5% registered in September) then falling to 4% in 2024.

For U.S. GDP, he forecasts flat growth in 2022, 1.5% growth in 2023, and ~2% growth in 2024.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he's concerned about core inflation, which in September reached its highest level since 1982.