Who ya got: Bank of America or Citigroup?

As earnings season barrels towards the big technology heavyweights next week, Wall Street has turned its attention away from the major financial institutions that highlighted the earnings calendar earlier in the process. However, with interest rates rising, these banks still represent potential investing targets.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) stand as two of the highest-profile players in the consumer banking sector. This puts the firms at the nexus of Federal Reserve policy and a potential economic slowdown. Here's a look at the rivals head-to-head:

Third Quarter Earnings

Shares of BAC have seen a boost this week, rising 2.6% after the banking institution topped expectations with its third-quarter earnings report. BAC benefited from higher interest rates and a strong consumer.

Specifically, BAC delivered Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.81, which outdid expectations by $0.03. The bank also announced revenue of $24.5B (+8% Y/Y), which beat forecasts by $1.04B.

Citi (C) also surpassed projections for its Q3 earnings report. However, C remains lower on the week by 1.7% . The company posted Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.50, versus the forecasted $1.45. Citigroup also beat on revenue, topping estimates by $230M with a top-line total of $18.51B.

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings:

Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings provide a gauge of a stock's prospects based on an evaluation of quantitative measures. Overall, these give a slight edge to C, although both names earn a cumulative rating of Hold.

From a valuation lens, Citigroup received an A whereas Bank of America took in a D+. Meanwhile, C also outshined BAC regarding profitability with an A+ compared to an A-.

Turning to other measures, BAC edged out C regarding the stocks' momentum with a B- over Citigroup’s D+. See a complete breakdown below:

Fundamental Figures:

On the balance sheet, Citigroup holds -503.22B in net debt whereas Bank of America holds -297.14B of net debt. Also from a cash flow view, C provides net operating cash flows of $34.42B and BAC offers $3.97B.

Dividend Yield: From an income vantagepoint, the edge goes to C as it has a dividend yield of 4.71% whereas BAC provides a 2.51% yield.

Past Performance: BAC outpaced C on multiple timeframes. See below:

What Others Say

Seeking Alpha contributor Jim Sloan views Bank of America as a Hold. Sloan argued, “Bank of America managed to beat lowered estimates for Q3 results, but the important measures of net income, per share earnings, and return on assets all declined.”

Stephen Simpson, another SA contributor, places a Buy rating on Citigroup but remains cautions. Simpson said, “Citi reported an EPS beat for the third quarter, but core earnings were less impressive, and the bank is likely to generate less upside from rates and credit from here.”

Other Choices

Of course, investors can choose among a variety of financial heavyweights. Not a fan of either C or BAC? Other names in the sector include JPMorgan (JPM), HSBC Holdings (HSBC), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS) among many others.

Investors can also seek out diversity in the sector by moving into a financial-focused ETF.

BAC is held by 241 ETFs with the top three being the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB), with a 7.91% weighting, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG), with a 6.65% weighting, and Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), with a 6.35% weighting.

C is held by 232 ETFs with the top three being the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) at 7.48%, Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) at 4.59%, and Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) at 4.38%.

