Euronet Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2022 12:42 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Euronet (EEFT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.51 (+41.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $922.68M (+13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EEFT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.
