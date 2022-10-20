Autoliv Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2022 12:43 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Autoliv (ALV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+69.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.35B (+27.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward.
