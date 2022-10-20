Jack Henry to use Mastercard's open banking to enable consolidated financial view
Oct. 20, 2022 12:46 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA), JKHYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) has expanded its partnership with Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on Thursday to allow credit unions and banks to offer their accountholders the ability to see all of their financial accounts in one place.
- In a bid to reduce the threat of financial fragmentation, Jack Henry (JKHY) will provide this consolidated view of data via Mastercard's (MA) open banking platform with some services delivered through Mastercard subsidiary Finicity.
- That ultimately allows accountholders to get a real-time and combined view of their overall financial health through their respective bank or credit union. The services will be available to over 700 financial institutions on JKHY's digital banking platform.
- The deal "will also simplify account opening, streamline account funding, and significantly advance our lending capabilities," said Ben Metz, chief digital & technology officer at Jack Henry, adding "it's a pivotal improvement in banks' and credit unions' digital front door experience."
- The news underscores the growing interest in open banking solutions. In mid-July, Mastercard expanded Engage network to include open banking services.
