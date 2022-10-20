Talaris Therapeutics a buy at H.C. Wainwright on cell therapy programs
Oct. 20, 2022 12:51 PM ETTalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (TALS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- H.C. Wainwright has initiated Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) with a buy rating saying that the biotech's allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell (Allo-HSCT) transplantation platform can transform the standard of care in many areas.
- The firm has a $18 price target (~644% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Raghuram Selvaraju noted that Talaris' (TALS) platform has the potential to improve care in solid organ transplantation, autoimmune diseases, and severe blood, immune and metabolic disorders.diseases and severe blood, immune and metabolic disorders.
- "Such harmony [between donor and recipient immune cell appears to drive several synergistic tolerogenic mechanisms resulting in prolonged graft function and survival, lesser incidence of graft-vs.-host disease and, importantly, freedom from anti-rejection medicines," he wrote.
- Selvaraju added that elements of Talaris' (TALS) technology are "unprecedented in the cell therapy space and hold potential for broad market adoption in kidney transplants."
- The company's most advanced candidate is FCR001 in various phases for kidney transplant and scleroderma.
- Talaris (TALS) is down 41% in Thursday afternoon trading after reporting a death in a phase 3 trial of FCR001.
