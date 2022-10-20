Prime Medicine stock hugs flat line following upsized $175M IPO

Oct. 20, 2022 12:57 PM ETPrime Medicine, Inc. (PRME)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Prime Medicine (PRME) shares hugged the flat line following the gene therapy developer's upsized $175M initial public offering on Thursday.

Shares of Prime opened at $18.97 after being priced at $17 per share, hitting a high of $19 soon after opening. The stock recently changed hands at $16.95 at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

Prime offered 10.3M shares priced at $17 apiece. Underwriters were granted a 30-day option to buy up to 1.5M additional shares.

The deal was upsized from one proposed on Oct. 13, which saw the biotech group raising around $151M by offering 8.9M shares priced between $16 to $18.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Prime is developing one-time curative genetic therapies using a gene editing technology called Prime Editing. The company is initially targeting diseases of the blood, liver, eye and ear.

A preclinical stage company, Prime reported a net loss of $53M and no revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. Prime first filed for an IPO in late September.

