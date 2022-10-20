BofA Securities analyst Mihir Bhatla downgraded FleetCor (NYSE:FLT) to Neutral as outlook for demand weakens due to higher risk of recession, lower freight/trucking demand, and increased interest rates.

Those same dynamics led the analyst to reduce target multiples and price objectives for FLT and for Wex (WEX).

In addition, he sees factors unique to FleetCor (FLT) that will limit the stock's upside potential. Bhatla now puts a 12x price/earnings multiple to BofA's 2023 EPS estimate compared with the previous multiple of 16.5x. That brings BofA's price objective on FLT down to $203 from $278. FLT stock has dropped 2.0% in Thursday midday trading.

Among the negative catalysts for FleetCor: the overhang from a judgment in favor of FTC (that FLT is appealing); it's more interest-rate sensitive; its strategy for Russia business remains unclear; and foreign exchange is likely to remain a headwind in the near term.

Bhatla reiterates Buy rating on WEX and trims the P/E multiple to 13x 2023 EPS estimate vs. prior multiple of 16.5x due to increased recession risk and lower market multiples. He sees potential for Q3 revenue for both revenue and EPS if his fuel price forecast bears out. He also sees Wex (WEX) benefiting from normalizing international travel volumes over the next few quarters. WEX shares have edged down 0.3%.

In September, FleetCor (FLT) reaffirmed its Q3 guidance when its CFO stepped down.