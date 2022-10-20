Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) +82.7% in Thursday's trading on surging volume despite the lack of any news, which has caused multiple trading halts.

More than 400K shares have changed hands today, nearly 10x the average daily volume.

Ascent Solar (ASTI) traded as high as $7.47 after closing Wednesday at $3.25, although volatile trading is nothing new for the stock, which closed as high as $33 on January 5 and topped $90 in October 2021.

Major solar stocks are trading mostly lower today, including Sunrun, -4% after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock.