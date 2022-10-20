Kinder Morgan stock falls over 4% after mixed Q3 results
Oct. 20, 2022 1:04 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) stock fell 4.7% on Thursday after the pipeline operator reported mixed Q3 results, with adj. earnings slightly below expectations.
- Q3 net income attributable to the company rose 16.4% Y/Y to $576M and distributable cash flow increased 10.8% Y/Y to $1.12B (or $0.49/share).
- Revenue grew 35.6% to $5.18B.
- Natural gas transport volumes were flat Y/Y, with declines on the Texas Intrastate system due to the Freeport LNG terminal outage, on El Paso Natural Gas due to partial pipeline outage, and on CIG and Cheyenne Plains Gas Pipeline due to declining production in the Rockies basins.
- "If you adjusted our volumes for the EPNG and Freeport outages, which are temporary in nature, we estimate volumes would have been up about 4%," said president Kim Dang during a post-earnings call.
- Refined product volumes fell ~2%, with gasoline and diesel down 3% and 5%, respectively. But jet fuel demand increased 11%.
- For 2022, Kinder Morgan (KMI) budgeted to generate net income attributable to the firm of $2.5B, DCF of $4.7B and adj. EBITDA of $7.2B.
- The firm expects net income to be favorable to budget by ~3%, and adj. EBITDA and DCF to be favorable to budget by ~4-5%.
- Shares of Kinder Morgan (KMI) gained 5.7% YTD.
Comments (1)