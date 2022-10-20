Sidus inks contract for 4 launches with Vaya Space

Oct. 20, 2022 1:12 PM ETSidus Space, Inc. (SIDU)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) said it it signed a launch agreement with Vaya Space for four launches over multiple years.
  • The agreement expands Sidus ability to deliver satellite services, the company said in a press release on Thursday.
  • LizzieSat is Sidus 100kg, partially 3D printed, small satellite for its planned multi-mission LEO satellite constellation, according to the company.
  • "As we progress toward launching LizzieSatTM, we are pleased to expand our launch options that will enable us to meet the robust demand for our satellite services, one of the many Space-as-a-Service solutions we deliver to the growing space ecosystem,” said Sidus Founder and CEO Carol Craig.

