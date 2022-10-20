Huntington Bancshares Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2022 1:13 PM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.84B (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HBAN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments (2)