Procter & Gamble is tipped by BofA to outperform in chaotic macro backdrop

Bank of America is bullish on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) despite EPS guidance from the household products seller that came in at the low end of the expected range.

Positive developments for P&G that instill confidence for BofA that FY23 targets can be met are that volume is holding and more operating profit growth is expected for FQ2 and FQ3.

Despite tough sales comparables and a greater negative FX headwind, BofA still sees a more favorable second-half 2023 environment as PG benefits from a robust pipeline of savings initiatives. An improved supply scenario is also anticipated to help P&G management mitigate the chaotic macro and put the company in a good position to benefit from any abatement in FX and commodity rates that materialize in FY23.

BofA kept a Buy rating on P&G and price objective of $170 after taking in the earnings report and conference call update.

Shares of P&G have shown a slightly lower loss than the S&P 500 Index in 2022, but the stock has trailed consumer staples stocks in general.

