Regions Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 20, 2022 1:26 PM ETRegions Financial Corporation (RF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
