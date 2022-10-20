HCA Healthcare Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.86 (-15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15B (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HCA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward.
