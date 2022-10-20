Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) ADSs fell 1.1% in Thursday afternoon trading after Bloomberg reported that the Swiss bank is exploring issuing convertible bonds or preferred shares to pay for its restructuring and to shore up its balance sheet.

Selling convertible bonds could help the bank limit the sale of its shares at its currently depressed prices. In the past year, Credit Suisse (CS) ADSs have lost more than 50% of their value, as the company continues to struggle with the aftermath of scandals and the collapses of Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Credit Suisse (CS) was working with Morgan Stanley (MS) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY) on a possible share sale should asset sales or other actions fail to raise enough capital for its restructuring plan.

The bank is due to announce the details of its comprehensive review a week from now. Reuters reported Thursday that the company is scrambling to firm up sales of part of its business in an effort to limit the cash it will need from investors.

Along with its Q2 results, Credit Suisse (CS) announced a CEO transition and the launch of a comprehensive review of its operations. As part of that review, it's evaluating options for its Securitized Products platform, a highly profitable business that also one of its riskier businesses.

Last week, the company was reported to start marketing for sale the U.S. operations of its asset management business.