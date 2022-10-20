Google ordered to pay $162M fine by Indian antitrust agency
Oct. 20, 2022 1:39 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOGL), GOOGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been fined $162M by the Competition Commission of India for anticompetitive practices on its Android platform.
- Google was found to have leveraged its dominant position on Android to protect its apps such as YouTube and Chrome on the app store and online search engine. It was ordered to remedy its approach on Android and restricted from certain revenue sharing agreements with smartphone makers.
- India's competition regulator said these revenue sharing agreements help Google secure exclusivity for its search engines to the "total exclusion" of competitors. Google has so far declined to comment on the fine and order.
- Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) faces antitrust actions on several fronts. Earlier this month, it was reported that Europe's antitrust regulators were also preparing charges against Google over its advertising technology business. In the US, it reportedly offered to split up its ad-tech business this summer in a move to ward off a DOJ lawsuit.
- Shares were marginally up around +0.8% as of 1:40PM ET.
