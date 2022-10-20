MICT merger target signs trade agreement with Nigerian farmers association
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) said its merger target Tingo Mobile (OTCPK:TMNA) has signed a trade agreement with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria for additional subscribers.
- The financial technology company had announced a merger deal, whereby it will acquire the operating business and assets of Tingo.
- The association, an umbrella body of the 56 recognized commodities and agricultural associations in Nigeria, has committed to add at least 20M additional subscribers to the agri-fintech company's existing customer base.
- The new subscribers would mostly be small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises.
