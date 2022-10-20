Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson plummets 15% post Q3 results
Oct. 20, 2022 12:50 PM ETERICBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) reports Q3 group organic sales growth by 3% Y/Y, driven primarily by Networks in North America.
- Reported sales were SEK 68B, of which Vonage contributed SEK 2.9B since July 21.
- Gross income increased to SEK 28.1B, driven by higher sales primarily in Networks, and the consolidation of Vonage.
- Gross margin was 41.4% impacted by lower IPR revenues of SEK -1.1B Y/Y, supply chain costs and larger share of services following footprint expansion in Networks.
- EBITA amounted to SEK 7.6B, with an EBITA margin of 11.2%.
- EBITA was primarily impacted by increased investments in technology, selling expenses in segment Enterprise and one-off costs of SEK -0.5B.
- EBIT amounted to SEK 7.1B. with an EBIT margin of 10.5%.
- Significant contracts with further increased geographic footprint have been signed. These and earlier signed contracts will continue to increase sales in Q4 and are expected to contribute with considerable volumes in 2023.
- FCF before M&A was SEK 2.5B, Cash flow was lower mainly due to working capital buildup.
- Net cash on Sept. 30, 2022, was SEK 13.4B. compared with SEK 70.3B. on June 30, 2022.
