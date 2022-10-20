AT&T (NYSE:T) is up 8%, tracking toward its biggest gain since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, after it beat expectations on top and bottom lines and delivered more subscriber additions than the Street expected.

The carrier also boosted its forecast for full-year earnings per share to $2.50, up from a previous $2.42-$2.46 range.

Wall Street's reaction was unsurprisingly mostly positive. Bullish Citi said the print indicated AT&T is still "highly competitive in wireless, while showing forward progress on improving fiber net adds with its expanding footprint."

The report demonstrated a "better balance of profitability relative to its revenue growth," according to Citi; the bank has a Buy rating and $22 price target, implying 31% upside.

The results were strong, particularly with the subscriber gains and beats on sales and EBITDA, offset somewhat by elevated capital expenditures and a miss on free cash flow, J.P. Morgan analyst Christian Crosby notes.

The views for wireless service revenue growth are strong and management has a commitment to network investment, Crosby said. But AT&T has some "wood to chop" on free cash flow, with $6B in Q4 to hit its target - such that liability management potential seems limited for now, with just $2.4B in cash against $6.4B in senior maturities from here to the end of 2023.

Crosby is Neutral on AT&T, and while there's room for compression against a "very flat" Verizon (VZ) curve, Crosby prefers T-Mobile (TMUS) at wider levels in the front-end.

"Revenue and EBITDA were well above expectations, which remains an important part of the AT&T cash flow story," KeyBanc said in reaction (KeyBanc is Neutral on AT&T).

About that: AT&T maintained guidance on cash flow for the rest of 2022, as CEO John Stankey said "we hope healthy cash flow for this quarter" (of $3.8B in Q3) offers "confidence in our ability to achieve our target for free cash flow in the $14B range for the year, a level that is more than ample to support our $8B dividend commitment."

The company's guidance on free cash flow implies a "significant" slowdown in capital investment in the fourth quarter, Evercore analyst Vijay Jayant notes. There's $6B needed in Q4 to hit the $14B target, and some $3.6B in payments from DirecTV are in hand, leaving $400M to go - so outside DTV, Q4 free cash flow needs to be $5.6B (up $2.7B quarter-over-quarter, and $1.5B above the first nine months' quarterly average).

AT&T's $24B capital investment guidance "implies a significant slowdown in 4Q, to ~$4.4B, from a $6.5B average over the first nine months," Jayant says.

Earlier, Stankey told CNBC he understood that "we have to build back the confidence of investors and I think we are doing what we need to do every 90 days to make that happen."

For more detail, check into Seeking Alpha's transcript of AT&T's earnings call.