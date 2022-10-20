AT&T gains 8% as analysts like solid beat, but note work to do on cash flow

Oct. 20, 2022 1:50 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)VZ, TMUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments

AT&T To Merge Warner Media With Discovery

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

AT&T (NYSE:T) is up 8%, tracking toward its biggest gain since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, after it beat expectations on top and bottom lines and delivered more subscriber additions than the Street expected.

The carrier also boosted its forecast for full-year earnings per share to $2.50, up from a previous $2.42-$2.46 range.

Wall Street's reaction was unsurprisingly mostly positive. Bullish Citi said the print indicated AT&T is still "highly competitive in wireless, while showing forward progress on improving fiber net adds with its expanding footprint."

The report demonstrated a "better balance of profitability relative to its revenue growth," according to Citi; the bank has a Buy rating and $22 price target, implying 31% upside.

The results were strong, particularly with the subscriber gains and beats on sales and EBITDA, offset somewhat by elevated capital expenditures and a miss on free cash flow, J.P. Morgan analyst Christian Crosby notes.

The views for wireless service revenue growth are strong and management has a commitment to network investment, Crosby said. But AT&T has some "wood to chop" on free cash flow, with $6B in Q4 to hit its target - such that liability management potential seems limited for now, with just $2.4B in cash against $6.4B in senior maturities from here to the end of 2023.

Crosby is Neutral on AT&T, and while there's room for compression against a "very flat" Verizon (VZ) curve, Crosby prefers T-Mobile (TMUS) at wider levels in the front-end.

"Revenue and EBITDA were well above expectations, which remains an important part of the AT&T cash flow story," KeyBanc said in reaction (KeyBanc is Neutral on AT&T).

About that: AT&T maintained guidance on cash flow for the rest of 2022, as CEO John Stankey said "we hope healthy cash flow for this quarter" (of $3.8B in Q3) offers "confidence in our ability to achieve our target for free cash flow in the $14B range for the year, a level that is more than ample to support our $8B dividend commitment."

The company's guidance on free cash flow implies a "significant" slowdown in capital investment in the fourth quarter, Evercore analyst Vijay Jayant notes. There's $6B needed in Q4 to hit the $14B target, and some $3.6B in payments from DirecTV are in hand, leaving $400M to go - so outside DTV, Q4 free cash flow needs to be $5.6B (up $2.7B quarter-over-quarter, and $1.5B above the first nine months' quarterly average).

AT&T's $24B capital investment guidance "implies a significant slowdown in 4Q, to ~$4.4B, from a $6.5B average over the first nine months," Jayant says.

Earlier, Stankey told CNBC he understood that "we have to build back the confidence of investors and I think we are doing what we need to do every 90 days to make that happen."

For more detail, check into Seeking Alpha's transcript of AT&T's earnings call.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.