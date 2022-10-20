CDC panel recommends adding COVID-19 vaccines to regular immunizations
Oct. 20, 2022
- An independent panel of experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed Thursday that COVID-19 vaccines should be added to the agency’s regular immunizations recommended for children and adults.
- CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted in favor of the move, which will see COVID-19 vaccines becoming part of the regular immunizations such as measles and tetanus vaccines that U.S. adults and children aged six months and older are recommended to get.
- CDC advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the federal agency usually follows them for a final decision.
- If the CDC supports the decision, the agency is expected to publish the updated immunization schedules in February 2023.
- The U.S. has authorized COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Novavax (NVAX).
It is unclear how the decision will address vaccine hesitancy at a time when the U.S. plans to transition the COVID-19 vaccinations to the commercial market.
