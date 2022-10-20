Snap-On slides as forex headwinds hurt organic revenue growth: Q3 Earnings

Oct. 20, 2022 1:59 PM ETSnap-on Incorporated (SNA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments

World Currency Rates

narvikk

  • Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) stock fell on Thursday after foreign exchange impact suppressed beat on both top and bottom line in its third quarter earnings results.
  • The industrial machinery company reported revenue of $1.1B (+5.8% Y/Y), notching a beats by $30M. That reflects a organic sales growth of $103.9M or 10.4%, partially offset by $39.1M of unfavorable foreign currency translation.
  • By segment: Commercial & Industrial, $356.8M with organic growth of 7.9%; Snap-On Tools revenue, $496.6M, and organic growth 7.4%; and Repair Systems & Information revenue $414M with 17.2% organic sales gain; however, there was intersegment revenue of $164.9M, eliminated from net sales of the quarter.
  • The organic growth in Snap-on Tools Group segment was comprised of higher sales in the U.S. franchise business, partially offset by a decrease in the segment’s international operations. Higher activity with OEM dealerships and increased sales of undercar equipment helped boost Repair Systems & Information revenue.
  • Financial services revenue of $87.3M in the quarter was unchanged from 2021.
  • Operating margin before financial services of 20.3% improves 90 basis points
  • GAAP EPS of $4.14 beats by $0.25.
  • Consolidated operating earnings for the quarter of $289.9M, or 24.4% of revenues (net sales plus financial services revenue), compared to $271.9M, or 24.2% of revenues, last year.
  • Outlook: "COVID-19 and its subsequent variants, as well as supply chain inefficiencies, continue to impact economic activity worldwide in 2022," noted management.
  • The company anticipates that capital expenditures in 2022 will be in a range of $90-$100M, of which $61.5M was incurred in the first nine months of the year.
  • Full year 2022 effective income tax rate is forecasted be in the range of 23% to 24%.
  • SNA stock is down 4.14% on Thursday to trade at $204.86.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.