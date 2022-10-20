Snap-On slides as forex headwinds hurt organic revenue growth: Q3 Earnings
- Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) stock fell on Thursday after foreign exchange impact suppressed beat on both top and bottom line in its third quarter earnings results.
- The industrial machinery company reported revenue of $1.1B (+5.8% Y/Y), notching a beats by $30M. That reflects a organic sales growth of $103.9M or 10.4%, partially offset by $39.1M of unfavorable foreign currency translation.
- By segment: Commercial & Industrial, $356.8M with organic growth of 7.9%; Snap-On Tools revenue, $496.6M, and organic growth 7.4%; and Repair Systems & Information revenue $414M with 17.2% organic sales gain; however, there was intersegment revenue of $164.9M, eliminated from net sales of the quarter.
- The organic growth in Snap-on Tools Group segment was comprised of higher sales in the U.S. franchise business, partially offset by a decrease in the segment’s international operations. Higher activity with OEM dealerships and increased sales of undercar equipment helped boost Repair Systems & Information revenue.
- Financial services revenue of $87.3M in the quarter was unchanged from 2021.
- Operating margin before financial services of 20.3% improves 90 basis points
- GAAP EPS of $4.14 beats by $0.25.
- Consolidated operating earnings for the quarter of $289.9M, or 24.4% of revenues (net sales plus financial services revenue), compared to $271.9M, or 24.2% of revenues, last year.
- Outlook: "COVID-19 and its subsequent variants, as well as supply chain inefficiencies, continue to impact economic activity worldwide in 2022," noted management.
- The company anticipates that capital expenditures in 2022 will be in a range of $90-$100M, of which $61.5M was incurred in the first nine months of the year.
- Full year 2022 effective income tax rate is forecasted be in the range of 23% to 24%.
- SNA stock is down 4.14% on Thursday to trade at $204.86.
