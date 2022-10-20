Chilean fruit grower Prize to go public through merger with SPAC Rose Hill

Oct. 20, 2022 2:02 PM ETRose Hill Acquisition Corporation (ROSE)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

photo on spac (special purpose acquisition company) theme. wooden cubes with the abbreviation "spac", on the background of laptop and succulent. business concept image

Ivan Martynov

Chilean fruit exporter Inversiones e Inmobilaria GHC, also known as Prize, plans to go public through a merger with SPAC Rose Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROSE) that estimates Prize's enterprise value at around $425M.

The deal is expected to close during Q1 2023, with shares of the combined company trading on Nasdaq under the symbol PRZE.

Rose Hill said that it has also entered into a $150M standby equity purchase agreement with Yorkville Advisors to help fund future expansion of Prize's operations.

Based in Chile, Prize is a leading cultivator and exporter of nuts and superfruits such as berries and cherries. The company's growers are based primarily in Chile and Peru.

Rose Hill held its initial public offering in October 2021, raising $144M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.