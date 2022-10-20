Chilean fruit exporter Inversiones e Inmobilaria GHC, also known as Prize, plans to go public through a merger with SPAC Rose Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROSE) that estimates Prize's enterprise value at around $425M.

The deal is expected to close during Q1 2023, with shares of the combined company trading on Nasdaq under the symbol PRZE.

Rose Hill said that it has also entered into a $150M standby equity purchase agreement with Yorkville Advisors to help fund future expansion of Prize's operations.

Based in Chile, Prize is a leading cultivator and exporter of nuts and superfruits such as berries and cherries. The company's growers are based primarily in Chile and Peru.

Rose Hill held its initial public offering in October 2021, raising $144M.