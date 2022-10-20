Comerica upgraded at Argus on rising interest rates, still the stock drops
- Argus Research analyst Kevin Heal upgraded regional bank Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Buy from Hold after it posted record Q3 earnings, primarily due to the rise in short-term interest rates.
- "Looking ahead, we expect Comerica (CMA) to benefit from higher short-term interest rates for longer and continued strong credit quality in the loan book," Heal wrote in a note to clients.
- In addition, he expects mid-single digit loan growth with gains in General, National Dealer Services, and Environmental Services offset by lower Mortgage and Equity Fund Services.
- "In all, we believe the stock undervalued at current levels and that a Buy rating is now appropriate," Heal said.
- Comerica (CMA) stock, however, has dropped 4.4% in Thursday afternoon trading, along with other regional bank stocks after KeyCorp (KEY) and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
