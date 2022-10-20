Texas sues Google over biometric data collection
- The state of Texas has sued Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), accusing the tech giant of collecting the biometric data of Texans without consent for nearly a decade.
- Attorney General Ken Paxton says in the suit that Google grabbed "millions" of identifiers, including voiceprints and records of face geometry, through products including Google Photos, Google Assistant, and Nest Hub Max.
- That's a knowing violation of Texas' Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act, the AG's office says.
- “Google’s indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated,” Paxton said.
- It's "another breathless lawsuit," a Google spokesman says, saying users had the option to turn off biometric collection and that the company will fight the suit.
