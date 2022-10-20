PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded earlier at Wells Fargo after a "win-win" scenario with or without a potential $50.30/share sale to Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) appears to have "vanished." PNM ticked down 0.6%.

Reeder explained that due to the recent interest rate induced pullback in electric utilities, PNM's standalone valuation is now $45/share, below PNM's current share price.

"We believe a discount is appropriate given (1) a below average forecasted growth rate (4-5% vs 5-7%) with what we believe could be outsized risk to the downside, (2) a challenging NM regulatory environment and (3) overhang from the extended AGR merger agreement," Reeder wrote in a note earlier on Thursday.

Reeder points out that the "win-win" thesis was always based on standalone PNM, though he does believe that ultimately the AGR deal will get done.

"However, we do not consider it prudent to base an Overweight thesis on a process that frankly we do not have a ton of insight into right now," Reeder added.

Recall in December a New Mexico regulator blocked the $4.3 billion sale of PNM (PRM) to Avangrid (AGR). The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission in December rejected in a 5-0 vote Avangrid's (AGR) planned purchase of PNM Resources (PNM).

