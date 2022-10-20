Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +6.4% in Thursday's trading, a dramatic reversal of its opening 5% loss that followed worse than expected Q3 results, as some analysts come to the stock's defense.

Aluminum peers Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) and Century Aluminum (CENX) also are rallying, +12.3% and +5.6%, respectively.

Goldman Sachs analyst Emily Chieng reiterated a Buy rating and a spot on the firm's Conviction List for Alcoa (AA), seeing an attractive valuation, "particularly for investors who maintain a positive view on the secular growth story for longer-term aluminum demand."

Chieng said the stock's pullback "offers an attractive entry point for those seeking leverage to commodity price upside, once near-term earnings expectations have been recalibrated."

Bank of America's Lawson Winder reiterates his Buy rating, "given our constructive outlook for aluminum prices that now trade 25%/50% below China [and] rest of the world smelter cash costs."

Alcoa's (AA) Q3 net cash flow was negative due to shareholder returns, but Citi's Alexander Hacking noted company guidance for Q4 includes $50M in lower energy and raw material costs; he rates the stock Neutral but holds a "very positive view" on aluminum long-term given significant supply-side constraints.

To be sure, other analysts are pessimistic, including Morgan Stanley's Carlos de Alba, who sees an "important downside to 4Q estimates if aluminum and alumina prices remain close to current spot levels."

According to BMO Capital's David Gagliano, if underlying prices do not improve, "the deterioration in Alcoa's profitability remains underappreciated, and implied valuations suggest AA shares are at risk of further downward pressure."

Alcoa (AA) offers a "huge bull case beyond current gloom and doom," Leo Nelissen writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.