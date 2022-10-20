Centessa Pharmaceuticals snaps multi-day losing streak; up 10%
Oct. 20, 2022 2:54 PM ETCentessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- For the first time since Oct. 13, Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) is showing gains.
- In Thursday afternoon trading, the biotech is up 10%.
- There is no news or other catalysts that might explain the jump.
- However, based on a technical analysis, Centessa (CNTA) deviated two standard deviations lower from its mean touching its lower Bollinger Band level and has snapped up higher, back to its mean level.
- From market close Oct. 13 through market close Oct. 19, shares fell ~15%.
- Seeking Alpha views Centessa (CNTA) as a hold with high marks for valuation and growth.
