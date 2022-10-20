Deutsche Bank fires some bankers as dealmaking activity cools down - report

Oct. 20, 2022 2:56 PM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Unknown man walks into the beautiful glass office of Deutsche Bank

franz12/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Germany's Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has laid off 20 New York-based junior bankers and a number of senior staff within the lender's Origination & Advisory business, people familiar with the matter told the New York Post on Thursday.
  • The job cuts came as the bank seeks to better manage costs in the wake of a broader slowdown in dealmaking activity spurred by rising interest rates and growing recession risks.
  • Nevertheless, DB's O&A segment, which advises firms about prospective mergers and acquisitions and offers loans, has hired a mix of 15 managing directors and directors globally so far in 2022.
  • Of note, Deutsche Bank (DB) along with many peers hit the refresh button every year by removing the bottom underperformers as part of its efforts to manage its overall business sufficiently.
  • Deutsche Bank declined to comment to Seeking Alpha.
  • Last week, (Oct. 12) Deutsche Bank credit rating raised at Moody's on prospects for lending returns.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.