JPMorgan: U.S. inflation downshift is on its way

JPMorgan sees inflation downshifting, with peak inflation now in the rearview mirror. The financial institution announced in an investor note that it believes by December headline inflation will read at 6.8% while core inflation will sit at 5.1%.

Wall Street has been fighting with elevated levels of inflation throughout 2022. As a result, Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve continue to tighten policy aggressively in an effort to get price increases under control.

JPMorgan stated: “While inflation is likely to remain above-target through the end of next year, we see signs that a moderation is already underway and that this cooling will become more prominent over time.”

“Overall, we think headline CPI inflation cools from 8.2% [year-over-year] in September to 6.8% in December and then to 3.2% by September next year. For the core CPI, we forecast deceleration from 6.6% [year-over-year] in September to 5.7% in December and 3.4% next September.”

Broader market indices and their mirroring ETFs (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NYSEARCA:VOO), (IVV), (NYSEARCA:DIA), and (NASDAQ:QQQ) have struggled throughout the entire year as interest rates continue to push higher.

In other investor related news, Wells Fargo says a market bottom won’t occur until the Fed makes a pivot.