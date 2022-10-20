Verizon (NYSE:VZ) reports its third-quarter results Friday before the market open - and with AT&T (T) riding high Thursday, the big red carrier has a tough act to follow.

It's particularly vulnerable considering the ongoing strength of T-Mobile (TMUS), and the pressure to turn around three straight quarters of net declines in postpaid phone subscribers. (AT&T added 708,000 postpaid phone subs in its Thursday report.)

And the expectation is that Verizon can pull it off, with the Street forecasting around 38,500 net postpaid phone adds, part of an expected 348,000 net wireless postpaid adds.

Count Evercore ISI among the cautious. Analyst Vijay Jayant says Verizon's results will likely show increased churn due to recent price increases, leading to yet another quarter of negative consumer postpaid phone subs (-175,000, the firm figures) offset by gains of about 200,000 business phone subs.

Wireless service revenue should rise by about $400M sequentially, thanks to the flow-through of price increases, and up about 3% year-over-year excluding the impact of Verizon's TracFone acquisition. He's cut his price target to $40 from $47, now implying 8% upside.

BofA analyst David Barden agrees that Street expectations for Verizon churn are too low. After the price hike, some "temporarily elevated" churn will hit Q3, leading to softness in net adds. But Barden adds that while Verizon should show progress in average revenue per account and gross adds, the "challenge is building momentum and moving from postpaid phone net losses to positive net additions."

MoffettNathanson is bearish, holding a Sell rating on the stock. T-Mobile's (TMUS) 5G network is outperforming rivals, and AT&T is getting subscriber growth through promotions, exposing Verizon's weakness, analyst Craig Moffett says - and "rate increases won’t fully offset cost inflation, leaving EBITDA incrementally negative and unit growth challenged."

Verizon is expected to post adjusted earnings per share of $1.29 - which would be its lowest such figure since the fourth quarter of 2020, and would mean a year-over-year decline of 8.7%.

And revenues are forecast to come in at $33.79B, up 2.7% year-over-year but flat from the second quarter.

Street analysts consider Verizon a Hold, while Seeking Alpha authors on average think the stock is a Buy. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings, meanwhile, consider Verizon a Hold.