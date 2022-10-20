Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is evaluating unspecified options for its thousands of Russian employees as the war in Ukraine escalates, CEO Olivier Le Peuch told Reuters in an interview Thursday.

Among Western companies that have not left Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, Schlumberger (SLB) still has 10K employees in Russia and has come under pressure for staying in the country.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has blasted the company's continued presence in Russia as contributing to "war crimes and genocide," and enabling Vladimir Putin's government in drafting workers to fight in the war.

Le Peuch said Schlumberger (SLB) "management in the country is pursuing all options to assist employees," without providing details.

