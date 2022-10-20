Oracle jumps as tech giant says it expects $65B in revenue by 2026

Oct. 20, 2022 4:12 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Oracle Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares jumped more than 4% on Thursday after the IT services giant said at its annual analyst day that it expects $65B in revenue by 2026.
  • For comparison purposes, Oracle (ORCL) generated $42.4B in revenue throughout fiscal 2022 and $11.4B in the first-quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • The Larry Ellison-founded company also said it expects operating margins of roughly 45%, including it recent acquisition of Cerner, which had negatively impacted operating margins.
  • Oracle (ORCL) shares closed at $69.25, and have gained more than 3% over the past month.
  • Separately on Thursday, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle (ORCL) ahead of its analyst day, noting there is the potential for improving margins now that operating margins have slid to an eight-year low.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.