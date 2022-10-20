Oracle jumps as tech giant says it expects $65B in revenue by 2026
Oct. 20, 2022 4:12 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares jumped more than 4% on Thursday after the IT services giant said at its annual analyst day that it expects $65B in revenue by 2026.
- For comparison purposes, Oracle (ORCL) generated $42.4B in revenue throughout fiscal 2022 and $11.4B in the first-quarter of fiscal 2023.
- The Larry Ellison-founded company also said it expects operating margins of roughly 45%, including it recent acquisition of Cerner, which had negatively impacted operating margins.
- Oracle (ORCL) shares closed at $69.25, and have gained more than 3% over the past month.
- Separately on Thursday, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle (ORCL) ahead of its analyst day, noting there is the potential for improving margins now that operating margins have slid to an eight-year low.
