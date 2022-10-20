Aurinia adds 12% on rising volume

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) gained ~12% on Thursday on above-average volume exactly a year after news reports indicated that the Canadian biotech drew buyout interest from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY).
  • About 3.9M AUPH shares have changed hands, compared to the 65-day average of ~2.3M. Company shares have remained mostly flat since August despite a ~61% decline over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.
  • AUPH stock spiked in Oct. 2021, triggering a volatility-driven trading halt after Bloomberg reported the BMY bid.
  • The maker of lupus nephritis therapy, Lupkynis, was frequently cited as a possible buyout candidate.
  • As recently as July, a Betaville "uncooked" alert indicated that AUPH could be a takeover target for Japanese drug company Otsuka Pharmaceutical with which the company has a licensing deal to market Lupkynis in regions including Europe and Asia.

