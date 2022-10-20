Schlumberger Q3 earnings preview: Will higher oil prices drive strong show?

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, Oct. 21, before market open.

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.55 (+52.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $7.1B (+21.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SLB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions, while revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions.

The oilfield services firm's shares rose after Q2 earnings topped estimates, driven by a rise in offshore activity, and its full-year guidance was raised. At the time, CEO Olivier Le Peuch said he expects "very robust" drilling activity in H2, as heightened concern over energy security "continues to drive structural activity increase".

SA contributor Daniel Jones in a bullish analysis said Schlumberger's (SLB) management is playing the long game and shares are attractively priced right now.

Recent news:

Shares of Schlumberger (SLB) gained ~44% YTD, outperforming the broader S&P 500 index.