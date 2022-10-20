Dow, Nasdaq, S&P end lower again as ongoing Fed worries blunt early rally

Stocks posted a modest decline again on Thursday, adding to a downdraft seen during the previous day and further trimming a sharp rebound experienced earlier in the week. An attempted rally early in the day petered out during intraday action, as more hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials dulled the upward momentum generated from the latest round of earnings reports.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) finished -0.6%, the S&P 500 (SP500) ended -0.8% and the Dow (DJI) closed -0.3%.

"The stock market, once again, had a tough time, as hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve erased any hopes of a rebound," BN Capital's Leo Nelissen told Seeking Alpha.

"It seems that unless economic conditions deteriorate significantly, forcing the Fed to pick protecting financial stability over fighting inflation, the market won’t make any serious attempt to retake lost ground," Nelissen added.

Over in the bond market, Treasury yields pushed higher again. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 10 basis points at 4.22% while the 2-year yield (US2Y) climbed 6 basis points at 4.62%.

"The most important chart to watch is the ten-year Treasury yield. Higher interest rates have been a frustrating development for our growth-oriented benchmarks," David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com, told Seeking Alpha.

"Four of the last five trading sessions have seen the S&P 500 open strong only to be followed by weakening price action through the course of the trading day. This suggests weak short-term momentum and tells us to expect a retest of the October lows," Keller added.

News of the resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss complicated trading in the early going, as that country's financial markets remain delicate. However, the impact of high-profile earnings reports from the likes of IBM and AT&T eventually carried stocks higher, offsetting the impact of a revenue miss from Tesla.

However, this upward momentum stalled in the middle of the day, in part because of comments from Philly Fed President Patrick Harker. The central bank official echoed the hawkish stance most of his colleagues have taken lately, saying rates will likely go "well above" 4% by the end of the year.

"The conundrum for the equity market is that this year's economic weakness did not translate into a lower CPI. While growth has stagnated, inflation and corporate pricing power have remained elevated. Consequently, the Fed has had to ramp up its hawkishness both through jawboning and action," Jefferies equity strategist Sean Darby said.

In economic news, September existing home sales became the latest data point evidencing a stark retreat for the housing market.

The figure dropped for an eight consecutive month, reaching a 10-year low. Markets initially met the news with an uptick, presuming that signs of a slumping economy will blunt the Fed's need to push rates higher.

"The eighth straight drop in existing home sales takes the cumulative fall from the January peak to 27%, but this is not the floor. The surge in mortgage rates to nearly 7% over the past few weeks has triggered a further drop in mortgage demand, and we expect home sales to keep falling until early next year," Pantheon said.

Thursday's economic calendar also included the release of the October Philly Fed manufacturing index. The regional manufacturing measure came in below expectations at -8.7.

On the labor front, weekly jobless claims declined by 12K to 214K. The total fell short of economists' consensus, which called for a result around 235K. The lower-than-projected number suggested resilient strength in the labor market.

Among active stocks, Allstate was among the standout decliners following the release of its quarterly report.