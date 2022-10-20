Chinese lockset maker Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock slid 16% in late afternoon trading Thursday.

Shares of Intelligent Living opened at $2.80, reaching a high of $2.98 in early trading before sliding to a low of $2.30 in late afternoon. The stock closed at $2.35.

Intelligent Living held its initial public offering on July 13, raising around $20M. The stock has traded widely since, hitting a 52-week high of $26.40 during its debut session and a 52-week low of $1.49 on Sept. 21.

Shares of Intelligent Living tumbled 54% on Monday to close at $2.99. The company later filed a 6-K with the SEC about the purchase of an electroplating production line and related property in Dongguan City, China.

Based in Hong Kong, Intelligent Living is a maker of mechanical locksets and electronic security devices. Its products are sold primarily in Canada and the US.

