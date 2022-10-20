Chinese lockset maker Intelligent Living Application Group stock tumbles 16%

Oct. 20, 2022 4:03 PM ETIntelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos

Chinese lockset maker Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock slid 16% in late afternoon trading Thursday.

Shares of Intelligent Living opened at $2.80, reaching a high of $2.98 in early trading before sliding to a low of $2.30 in late afternoon. The stock closed at $2.35.

Intelligent Living held its initial public offering on July 13, raising around $20M. The stock has traded widely since, hitting a 52-week high of $26.40 during its debut session and a 52-week low of $1.49 on Sept. 21.

Shares of Intelligent Living tumbled 54% on Monday to close at $2.99. The company later filed a 6-K with the SEC about the purchase of an electroplating production line and related property in Dongguan City, China.

Based in Hong Kong, Intelligent Living is a maker of mechanical locksets and electronic security devices. Its products are sold primarily in Canada and the US.

For more IPO news, check out SA’s IPO News page.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.