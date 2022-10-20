American Express (NYSE:AXP) posts its Q3 results on Friday before the market open and investors will be focused on travel spending and earnings guidance.

Travel and Entertainment spending will be key for the company that once advertised, "Don't leave home without it." In Q2, the company reported that demand for global Travel and Entertainment in April exceeded prepandemic levels for the first time. Q3 will show if that wanderlust has truly returned.

The credit card company is expected to earn $2.42 per share in Q3, down from $2.57 in Q2, but up from $2.27 in Q3 2021.

The last time American Express (AXP) missed the consensus estimate was in Q1 2020, when the pandemic hit. Also bear in mind that the consensus estimate for Q3 EPS has risen 2.1% in the past six months. So analysts apparently feel comfortable that its results will be resilient.

Q3 revenue of $13.6B is expected vs. $13.4B in Q2 and $10.9B in the year-ago quarter.

Investors will get a peek into how AmEx views the economy by looking at its provision for losses. The Visible Alpha consensus is for $598M, up from $410M in Q2.

Wolfe Research's Bill Carcache sees favorable data from its September credit metrics. U.S. consumer card delinquency rate for the moth has risen 20 basis points in the the past year to 0.9%, but is still below pre-COVID levels. In addition, loan balances increased ~0.6%M/M and ~26% Y/Y, making it the third straight month of loan growth, he pointed out.

With an Outperform rating on the stock, Carcache favors American Express (AXP) over other card issuers that have greater exposure to the low-end consumer.

Keep an eye out for American Express's (AXP) guidance. In its Q2 release, the company reaffirmed its 2022 EPS guidance of $9.25-$9.65. However, the Wall Street consensus expects EPS of $9.84 for the full year.

Last quarter, AXP increased its expectation for year revenue growth to +23%-25% from its previous range of +18%-20%. Based on 2021 revenue of $42.4B, that brings the company's expected range to $52.1B-$53.0B. The consensus estimate is $53.1B.

It may also release its initial goal for 2023 EPS expectations.

Earlier this month, though, Citi analyst Arren Cyganovich downgraded American Express due to the increased risk of recession.