Steel Dynamics' (NASDAQ:STLD) downstream businesses are helping it run at higher utilization rates than its competitors, CEO Mark Millett said, as reported by Argus Media.

Steel Dynamics (STLD) +6.1% near the close in Thursday's trading after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings as steel shipments reached a quarterly record.

Millett said Steel Dynamics' (STLD) downstream businesses totaling 2.5M short tons of steel demand help keep the company's mills full even when outside demand dries up.

"Through the cycle we typically are 10%-15% higher utilization than the industry in general," Millett said during today's earnings conference call.

The company's steel mills ran at 93% utilization rates in Q3, down a bit from 95% in Q2 and flat compared with the year-ago quarter; the rates do not include the 3M st/year flat-rolled mill in Sinton, Texas, which is still undergoing protracted start-up after melting its first coil in February.

Steel Dynamics' (STLD) shares recently were upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs.