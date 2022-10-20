Covenant Logistics Non-GAAP EPS of $1.52, revenue of $311.84M
Oct. 20, 2022 4:10 PM ETCovenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Covenant Logistics press release (NASDAQ:CVLG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.52.
- Revenue of $311.84M (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Outlook: "Absent a substantial, near-term deterioration in market forces, we expect to finish the fourth quarter with over a billion dollars of total revenue and freight revenue for the year and while we expect fourth quarter margin to worsen compared to the third quarter because of the third quarter gain on sale of a California terminal, we expect adjusted margin in the fourth quarter to be similar to that of the third quarter," report.
- "As we look toward 2023, we anticipate a difficult freight environment coupled with cost inflation, which will pressure margins," the company added.
