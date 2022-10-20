Snap Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.13B misses by $10M, announced $500M buyback

Oct. 20, 2022 4:11 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor31 Comments
  • Snap press release (NYSE:SNAP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $1.13B (+5.6% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • DAUs were 363 million in Q3 2022, an increase of 57 million, or 19% year-over-year.
  • DAUs increased sequentially and year-over-year in each of North America, Europe, and Rest of World.
  • Given uncertainties related to the operating environment, we are not providing our expectations for revenue or adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million of its Class A common stock.

Recommended For You

Comments (31)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.