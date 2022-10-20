Snap Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.13B misses by $10M, announced $500M buyback
- Snap press release (NYSE:SNAP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.13B (+5.6% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- DAUs were 363 million in Q3 2022, an increase of 57 million, or 19% year-over-year.
- DAUs increased sequentially and year-over-year in each of North America, Europe, and Rest of World.
- Given uncertainties related to the operating environment, we are not providing our expectations for revenue or adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million of its Class A common stock.
